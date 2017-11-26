JAY-Z called off his concert in Lincoln, Nebraska citing technical difficulties as the reason. A part of the rapper’s 4:44 tour, he was scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“This tour is too important to me to do it halfway,” he said in a statement published by the Omaha World-Herald. “I have to cancel the show. I respect you guys too much to take the money and run.”

The newspaper reports his production team would not be able to properly set up the tour’s video screens in the building. Ticketmaster’s website confirms the cancelation, stating that refunds are available at point of purchase, with internet and phone orders automatically refunded.

JAY-Z’s tour will wrap Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.