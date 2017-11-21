Lebron James and JAY Z have been friends for many moons, but that doesn’t mean Mr. Carter will allow the three time NBA champion to get away with saying just any old thing.

King James and the rest of the Cavs hopped on the subway while in New York City for their Nov. 13 game against The Knicks. While it was a close one, the Cavaliers defeated The Knicks 104-101. In a series of tweets after the game, James declared himself “The King of New York” followed by an Instagram photo of him inside Madison Square Garden.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbewn_ZBDi3/

During his Cleveland tour stop, Mr. Carter spoke to the crowd about catching up with James and the conversation they had about his “King of New York” comment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbt-61OFn23/

“Eh man, you my guy and all that but you can’t be taking pictures in the garden talking about you’re the King of New York,” JAY Z said. “So I told him I’m coming to Cleveland. I’m the King of Cleveland now.”

Checkmate, Hov.