It’s a somber day for hip-hop as Meek Mill fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and sympathy over the rapper’s two to four years prison sentence over a parole violation.

The Dreams Worth More Than Money artist was arrested in March for a fight at a St. Louis airport, although those charges were dropped. Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, also pled guilty to reckless driving after posting a photo in October on a dirt bike while in New York City.

Among those who extended their support to Meek during this time is JAY-Z who released a statement shortly after news of his sentencing was made public.

“The sentence handed down by the judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy-handed,” JAY Z said. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Fellow Philly native Kevin Hart took to Instagram to echo the same sentiments.

“Always here for you man,” Hart captioned. “This storm will pass. Stay strong and keep your head up.”