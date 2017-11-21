For the past few weeks, JAY Z has been on the road in support of his 13th studio album, 4:44. Veering away from just performing his new songs and his classic cuts, Mr. Carter is taking time in between songs to speak to the audience about the state of the world, and if need be, offer up words of encouragement.

On Sunday (Nov. 19) during his Cleveland stop, JAY Z stopped the show to speak directly to a 9-year-old girl in the audience and tell her she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

“Now remember, like I was saying, you can be anything you want to be in the world,” JAY Z said. “I’ve got to tell you something, at this very moment, America is way more sexist then they are racist. You young lady, you’ve got the potential to be the next president of the Unites States. You believe that!”

The beautiful moment was only made more precious by the little girl who eagerly gave JAY Z all her attention. Watch the moment below.