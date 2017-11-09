Jelani Maraj, brother to Nicki Minaj, was found guilty Thursday (Nov. 9) of predatory sexual assault in a case in which he was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl inside his Long Island home, USA Today reports.

READ Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Connect On Migos’ Latest Single, “Motor Sport”

Maraj’s lawyer say they will appeal the verdict, however the charge carries a potential 25 year prison sentence. While neither Maraj or the Pinkprint artist testified, the victim, who is now 14, did testify and say she was repeatedly assaulted for the better part of 2015 inside Maraj’s Baldwin home.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence found inside the home support the claims, and the victim’s brother also testified he witnessed the assault. Maraj’s lawyer say the rape allegations were created by the victim’s mother who demanded $25 million from the rapper as a means of keeping her daughter quiet.

READ Nicki Minaj Would Like Some Respect On Her Name

Upon learning of the guilty verdict, some took to Twitter to offer a mixed bag of reactions.

Nicki minaj is what’s wrong with alot of black women. Supporting rapist you know were in the wrong. If that was my brother and i found out his DNA sperm was on a child’s underwear !! It’s over with!! I don’t care. — JustDell (@WitchyFreaky2) November 9, 2017