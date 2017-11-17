A process that the pair has been in “for a number of months,” Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiance David Otunga recently appeared in court to settle child custody matters, PEOPLE reports. Additionally, Hudson filed a protective order against Otunga. The former couple has an 8-year-old son, their only child. A statement issued to the celebrity news site notes that Hudson’s protective order was filed “in the best interest of their son.”

In response to the court filing, Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, responded to claims stating her client attempted to receive “residential care” of his son while The Voice coach continued to pursue “her career all over the world.” Rizzo also states Hudson’s reason for filing “a meritless Petition for Order of Protection” was meant to attain “an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

The statement attempted to squelch instances of abuse at the hands of Otunga. The pair dated for nearly 10 years and got engaged in 2008.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Earlier this year, Hudson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she briefly discussed her relationship.