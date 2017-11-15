Since Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation, the 30-year-old rapper has received tremendous support from fans to mentors like Rick Ross and JAY-Z. While positive backing may help Meek’s situation, other public figures stand on the opposite side of that spectrum.

Wild ‘N Out cast member and comedian Jess Hilarious (born Jessica Moore), shared her opinion on Instagram Tuesday evening (Nov. 14), where she attempted to understand the reason why people rallied for Meek. The Baltimore native said she wanted to refrain from speaking on the matter, “but now it’s gotten to the point where somebody got to say something.”

While she recognized the purpose of Monday’s assembly (Nov. 13) in Meek’s hometown of Philadelphia, Jess still feels “wrong is wrong,” and that Meek should understand the consequences of violating probation. “…there are rules to follow, even when you’re a celebrity, you still have rules to follow, and he kept breaking those rules,” she said. “How long do you think you’re going to wave a piece of baloney in front of a slobbering dog before he bites it? Even if that didn’t make any sense, I think y’all get it. Y’all really outside the jail with picket signs singing this ni**a’s “Intro” song…that’s not going to get him out. I don’t see nobody outside of jail in New York for Bobby [Shmurda].”

Meek and Moore have traded words on social media in the past. The latter also dished comedic fodder from other popular artists like Azealia Banks.

As for Meek, his lawyer Joe Tacopina plans to support the FBI’s investigation of Judge Genece E. Brinkley, the criminal justice figure responsible for handing down Meek’s sentence and extending his probation.