Jesse Williams Announces Black Culture-Themed Mobile Game

At Blavity’s AFROTECH Conference in the Silicon Valley, actor and entrepreneur Jesse Williams announced that he has launched his first mobile game app, “BLeBRiTY.”

The app, which is available for $1.99 in the App Store for iPhone and iPad, tests players knowledge of black pop culture in a charades-inspired game. There are over 30 categories to choose from, such as ‘80s Babies,’ ‘Things Bougie Black Folks Love,’ ‘HBCUs,’ ‘Momma Phrases,’ and ‘Celebrities Only Black Folks Know.’

“We decided to stop waiting and start building. By creating the experiences we like, we’ve tapped into our own cultural zeitgeist, which is so often the source material for pop culture at large,” says Williams of the game. “BLeBRiTY is an uproariously funny, creative event where everyone can play, learn and laugh their a**es off! We don’t wait to be included anymore, we build and include ourselves.”

Press play ▶️ Y'all. I'm an answer in @iJesseWilliams new game, BLEBRITY. 😂 #MamaIMadeIt

The game is also interactive through social media. After finishing a round, players can watch a video of them and their friends playing, and upload it to social media using the hashtag #BlebrityGame. Williams will upload a few of his favorites to his social media feeds, and the Blebrity social feeds will also post a few great rounds.