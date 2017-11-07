Jhené Aiko Performs “While We’re Young” on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Jhené Aiko is making her final press run around the States before heading on her upcoming tour. Last night (Nov. 6), she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform “While We’re Young,” off her latest album Trip.

The stripped-back rendition of “While We’re Young” finds the singer’s hushed tone floating over the airy sounds of the live band. Soothing melodies from the harp player’s gentle strikes permeated the show space as Jhene sang about being so deeply in love, and yearning to escape away with her lover. “‘Cause it’s been another perfect day with ya/ Wanna lay with ya,” the songstress crooned. “Spend the night with ya/ Then spend my life with ya, alright.”

Often closing her eyes and swaying to the emotive track, the “Moments” singer showed off her vocal abilities as her delicate whispers turned to honeyed vocal runs.

Jhene will soon kick off her brief tour in Detroit, MI on November 14, and will conclude on November 27. Jhene will receive support from Willow Smith — who recently dropped off her new album The 1st — St. Beauty, DJ Kitty Cash, and Kodie Shane.

Watch Jhene Aiko perform “While We’re Young” below.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.