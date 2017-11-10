Jidenna Releases ‘Boomerang’ EP With Cameos From Quavo, Wale, Tiwa Savage & More

Jidenna couldn’t let the year end without giving his listeners a new project. After making his debut in February with Long Live The Chief, the outspoken singer/rapper is back with a 6-track EP dubbed Boomerang.

Featuring collaborations with Quavo, Tiwa Savage, Wale, Burna Boy, Maleek and Sarkodie, Jidenna gifts fans with a collection of songs that will make you move — and feel the positive vibes

