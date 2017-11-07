Jill Scott Files For Divorce After A Little More Than A Year

After a little over year of marriage, singer-songwriter Jill Scott has filed for divorce from husband Mike Dobson, TMZ reports.

The three-time Grammy award winning artist married Dobson in June 2016 in a lavish and private ceremony attended by friends, family and a few celebrities including Bid Daddy Kane. However, according to court documents obtained by the outlet, the newlywed bliss was short-lived. The Woman singer cited “irreconcilable differences” and that due to “appropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

Scott and Dobson have reportedly been living in separate homes since September and Scott want to ensure their prenup is enforced. According to a statement from Dobson to Bossip, the 49-year-old alleges to have been “blindsided” by the divorce and calls Scott an “evil woman.”

“She likes to emasculate men – that’s her problem,” Dobson said. “I told her, she’s from Philly, but I’m from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty.” Dobson goes on to say that due to the lack of men in Scott’s family, his presence as a man was viewed as a “challenge.”

“She’s made other men look bad, but I’m not the one. I said (to her) ‘you’ve met your match,’” Dobson said. “She likes to have men that she can control. You’re not gonna control me. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”

Scott and Dobson don’t have any children together.