After it was confirmed that Justin Timberlake would be the Halftime entertainer at the 2018 Super Bowl, many wondered if the pop star’s one-time performance partner Janet Jackson would be accompanying him at the big event.

According to recent comments made by the R&B superstar’s father, it’s a possibility that fans wishes may be granted. Joe Jackson spoke to the New York Daily News, and said that the youngest child in his legendary brood should and could be joining Timberlake.

“Janet is ready to comeback and I think it will happen,” he said while on the red carpet at the BET Soul Train Awards, which will air in January. “The way I bought her up she was made for comebacks and this is no different.”

“Janet always wanted to know she was not banned after what happened before,” he continued. “We know conversations have taken place secretly, but no-one is daring to say too much publicly until contracts are signed.”

“We must not forget this show is about ratings. No one publicly is going to discuss that, but the world and media know that the NFL are in a sticky place over fans reactions to their players taking the knee and protesting the national anthem.”

Jackson performed with Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, where during their performance of his Justified hit “Rock Your Body,” he ripped off a portion of her bustier, exposing her breast. The performance was met with backlash, and Jackson’s career was put in jeopardy. Currently, she is on her Unbreakable World Tour.