Joell Ortiz & Fred The Godson Trade Lyrical Fire On New Song “Talk Dat”

Joell Ortiz has proven to be a monster in the booth no matter what beat he hops on, and his latest single is another great example of this. After spending the year dropping off loosies like “Rap Millionaire” and “God Forbid,” the Slaughterhouse wordsmith returns with a monstrous collaboration with Fred The Godson, “Talk Dat.”

No one has been able to successfully master the Godzilla sample quite like Pharoah Monche, but Joell and Fred were able to pull it off. The Brooklyn rapper and the South Bronx native take on the LOX flow as they trade lyrical gems with each other the Heatmakerz’s gritty instrumental. No word on where this banger will end up, but hopefully its an indication that Joell is preparing his follow-up to his House Slippers LP.

Listen to Joell Ortiz and Fred The Godson “Talk Dat” talk below.