Tiger Woods’ unspoken friendship with President Donald Trump has left producer and comedian Jordan Peele with a hilarious revelation.

READ Jordan Peele Clarifies Decision To Place “Get Out” In Comedy Category

The creator of Get Out provided a pretty accurate description of Woods on Friday (Nov. 24) after it was reported that the athlete would join Trump at his golf course for a quick round.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Responding to a report by the Golf Channel, Peele suggested Woods’ position in the infamous Sunken Place.

“Now you’re in The Sunken Place” https://t.co/Ndv3Xv8Xya — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 24, 2017

Photos also emerged of the two on the course.



@golf_com @GolfChannel Tiger waiting for the Prez this morning at Trump National Jupiter pic.twitter.com/AwCjItuFZ5 — Dan Aaron (@DanAaron93) November 24, 2017

🚨BREAKING VIDEO: Tiger Woods on the range at Trump National Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/aaIjiRbFxn — Tiger Woods Spot (@TwSpot) November 24, 2017

Looks pretty accurate to us.

READ Donald Trump Wants NFL To Suspend Marshawn Lynch Next Time He Sits For The National Anthem