Jordan Peele Believes Tiger Woods Is In ‘The Sunken Place’ For Playing Golf With Trump
Tiger Woods’ unspoken friendship with President Donald Trump has left producer and comedian Jordan Peele with a hilarious revelation.
READ Jordan Peele Clarifies Decision To Place “Get Out” In Comedy Category
The creator of Get Out provided a pretty accurate description of Woods on Friday (Nov. 24) after it was reported that the athlete would join Trump at his golf course for a quick round.
Responding to a report by the Golf Channel, Peele suggested Woods’ position in the infamous Sunken Place.
Photos also emerged of the two on the course.
Looks pretty accurate to us.
READ Donald Trump Wants NFL To Suspend Marshawn Lynch Next Time He Sits For The National Anthem