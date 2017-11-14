A double dose of congrats is in order for pop star Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah. According to People, the former American Idol winner not only announced that she jumped the broom with her beau on July 16, 2017, but they’re expecting their first child next spring.

Sparks told the celebrity news publication that once she met her husband, she knew they were soulmates. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me,” she said.

A month after they eloped in front of an intimate group of friends, the couple found out they were pregnant and immediately entered a new world. “It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” the “No Air” singer said. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

Sparks initially met Isaiah’s family when her campaign, I’m M.A.D., Are You?, launched an event in Houston during this year’s Super Bowl weekend. Later on, Isaiah – who’s a model – traveled to Los Angeles for a business meeting around Easter and immediately hit it off with Sparks.

In the spring of 2016, Sparks and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Sage the Gemini, split after 10 months of dating. The 27-year-old artist said after that moment, she decided to take a break from the dating scene.

“I’d gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m good. I’m going to stay single. I’m just not going to look,'” she said. “It’s amazing that that phrase, ‘When you don’t look for it, that’s when it comes’… he just showed up at my door.”