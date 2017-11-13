Juicy J Calls On Denzel Curry, Travis Scott & More For ‘Rubba Band Business: The Album’
Last year, Juicy J revealed his plans to drop Rubba Band Business: The Album, but has been keeping the updates on the project to himself — until now. Since September, the Memphis rapper’s fanbase has been rocking out to his Highly Intoxicated mixtape, which holds collaborations with $uicide Boyz, XXXTentacion, Cardi B, Smoke Purrp, and more. While the 18-track project has kept most fans at bay, Juicy J decided to give the fans an early Christmas gift ahead of the holiday season.
Recently, the pre-order for Juicy J’s long-awaited Rubba Band Business: The Album dropped exclusively on Amazon. The “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rhymer plans to serve up 13 fresh collaborations with Denzel Curry, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Offset, Tory Lanez and Belly.
Rubba Band Business: The Album drops Dec. 29th.
Rubba Band Business: The Album Tracklist
1) ‘Back On The Porch’
2) ‘Feed The Streets’ ft. Project Pat & ASAP Rocky
3) ‘A Couple’
4) ‘Buckets’
5) ‘Dodgin’ The Snakes’
6) ‘Drop A Bag’ ft. G.O.D.
7) ‘Too Many’ ft. Wiz Khalifa & Denzel Curry
8) ‘Ain’t Nothing’ ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign
9) ‘Flood Watch’ ft. Offset
10) ‘Only One Up’
11) ‘Hot As Hell’
12) ‘No English’ ft. Travis Scott
13) ‘On & On’ ft. Tory Lanez & Belly