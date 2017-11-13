Juicy J Calls On Denzel Curry, Travis Scott & More For ‘Rubba Band Business: The Album’

Last year, Juicy J revealed his plans to drop Rubba Band Business: The Album, but has been keeping the updates on the project to himself — until now. Since September, the Memphis rapper’s fanbase has been rocking out to his Highly Intoxicated mixtape, which holds collaborations with $uicide Boyz, XXXTentacion, Cardi B, Smoke Purrp, and more. While the 18-track project has kept most fans at bay, Juicy J decided to give the fans an early Christmas gift ahead of the holiday season.

READ: Juicy J Rolls Through Smokepurpp’s Block In “Streets Love Me” (Video)

Recently, the pre-order for Juicy J’s long-awaited Rubba Band Business: The Album dropped exclusively on Amazon. The “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rhymer plans to serve up 13 fresh collaborations with Denzel Curry, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Offset, Tory Lanez and Belly.

Rubba Band Business: The Album drops Dec. 29th.

Rubba Band Business: The Album Tracklist

1) ‘Back On The Porch’

2) ‘Feed The Streets’ ft. Project Pat & ASAP Rocky

3) ‘A Couple’

4) ‘Buckets’

5) ‘Dodgin’ The Snakes’

6) ‘Drop A Bag’ ft. G.O.D.

7) ‘Too Many’ ft. Wiz Khalifa & Denzel Curry

8) ‘Ain’t Nothing’ ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign

9) ‘Flood Watch’ ft. Offset

10) ‘Only One Up’

11) ‘Hot As Hell’

12) ‘No English’ ft. Travis Scott

13) ‘On & On’ ft. Tory Lanez & Belly