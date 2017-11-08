Kamaiyah Surprises Fans With New Mixtape ‘Before I Wake’

With very little notice, Kamaiyah released a brand new mixtape, Before I Wake. Nearly two years after her debut effort, A Good Night in the Ghetto, this new project is packed with evocative Bay Area-inspired beats, as well as a variety of melodic flows.

The 10-track mixtape is featureless and is produced entirely by Link Up, the beatmaker responsible for Kam’s “Ain’t Going Home Tonight.”

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old MC announced her official album, Don’t Get It Twisted. But the project has yet to come to fruition.This week, Kamaiyah spoke with GQ about Don’t Get it Twisted and Before I wake.

“I’m working on putting out two projects, Before I Wake and Woke. Conceptualized! No features. All me,” Kam said to GQ. “I’m picking up my speed—the momentum I took a deficit toward.”

She added: “Because my [major-label studio debut] has been held up due to samples. So it wasn’t put out on time. It was supposed to come out in March, I believe. Now it’s November. So to make up for that deficit, I’m gonna put out more work.”

Stream Before I Wake below and cop it over at iTunes.

