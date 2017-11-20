For Newcomer KaMillion, Things Just “Got Real”

KaMillion has the perfect name. The rapper/singer/songwriter can adapt to any situation in the studio–literally. The Jacksonville, Fla. native has racked up songwriting credits for Dirty Money, “Your Love” feat. Trey Songz & Rick Ross; Trey Songz, “Already Taken;” Jordin Sparks,’ “1000;” Rihanna’s “Watch N’ Learn,” among others.

This energetic creative soul has now turned her attention to building her own music career. KaMillion’s latest music visuals, “Got Real,” describes the hunger embedded in her heart, as well as sends shots at her naysayers who want to see her downfall.

“I done got big rank/Big bank/Hoe, I’m eating with the sharks in a fish tank/You don’t want to see me swim, you want to see me sink,” raps KaMillion.

“I want to give young girls a message,” she leaves off. I’m doing this for the culture of ladies coming after me. I want to show it’s okay to be true to yourself,” says KaMillion. “My motto is, ‘I got it on my feet not my back.’ I don’t have to compromise myself. You can still break in this industry and keep your dignity. I’m proof.”

One brief listen to the Protect The Culture/ Lava signee’s Soundcloud page, and it’s evident that KaM’s charisma and songwriting isn’t forced. She’s natural. In some cases, authenticity can take one further in the fickle music business than having a hit song that follows trends can.

Watch the video above.