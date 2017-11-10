November 10 holds a particular significance to superstar Kanye West. Ten years ago today, his beloved mother Dr. Donda West died from complications of cosmetic surgery.

Her passing left her son devastated, and many would say that he “hasn’t been the same” since. November 10 is also a big day for West’s perpetual nemesis, Taylor Swift, whose album Reputation is available today for her fans.

Kanye fans around the world are streaming his Late Registration hit “Hey Mama” in memory of Ms. West. These efforts are to get the tribute song charting and sabotage Reputation.

“We are focussing [sic] on a single song as it will be much easier to concentrate our efforts into that, than say a whole album getting to #1,” said a Reddit post about the idea over the summer. While representatives for Swift said that the album release date is merely a coincidence, many fervent anti-fans of the singer are furious.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past eight years, in 2009, the feud between West and Swift began, as he drunkenly interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs. Several run-ins, both good and bad, have ensued, further escalating the beef.

Rest in peace, Donda West.