Is Kanye West Launching His Own Streaming Company?

Kanye West might have something huge up his business sleeve. According to new trademark documents, which were obtained by The Blast, Yeezy may be in looking to start his own music streaming platform.

According to the docs, Ye requested a trademark at the top of Nov. 2017, for a company called “Yeezy Sound.” The trademark would include rights to the “streaming of music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content, over the Internet,” according to The Blast.

If the papers are legitimate, this could be huge news for the culture. It also means possible competition for JAY-Z. As previously reported, Kanye and Jay’s streaming company, Tidal, have been at odds ever since West filed a lawsuit, claiming the company owed him $3.5 million in unpaid advances and bonuses. And not only have Kanye and Tidal been at war, but the Chicago native and Hov also haven’t been on speaking terms since Kanye’s rant back in 2016.

Whether “Yeezy Sound” is a symbol of revenge or just a new platform for great music, we’ll just have to wait and see.