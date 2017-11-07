Noisey Images Examines Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Album

Kanye West’s Yeezus album has its lovers — and its haters. When he released the album in 2013, the project received both praise for its experimental sound and downright slander for the unconventional approach ‘Ye took to the project.

For a deeper look into the ‘making of,’ Noisy Images spoke to some of the figures that helped steer the direction of Kanye’s most debated album of all time. In the 20-minute mini documentary, Cyhi the Prynce, Rick Rubin, Mike Dean, Daft Punk and more discuss all that went into Yeezus.

