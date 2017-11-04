Stream Keak Da Sneak’s New Album “Withdrawl”

After surviving a deadly shooting this past August, Bay Area legend Keak Da Sneak has returned with his first album since 2013, Withdrawl.

The album features the Hyphy torch bearer back in his top, lyrical form after recovering from being shot eight times in his torso. It’s a celebration and a rededication to the music that’s backed with production by Oakland duo, The Mekanix.

LISTEN: Problem Calls On Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle & More For His ‘Selfish’ LP

Keak Da Sneak explains how despite running wild in the streets and falling into a deep depression, his music still resonates with the Yay Area — and he’s finally been reinvigorated to give the streets what they’ve been asking for.

“I haven’t dropped an album since 2013,” he explains. “The streets gotta be sick without Keak da Sneak. My music is my dope. People were saying, ‘Give us some of that dope. Lemme get some of that Keak, please!’ During this time, I was being reckless – I was in the streets, catching cases, going to jail. My father passed away and I couldn’t attend his funeral because I was in prison. I was being unfaithful to my wife, my grandmother passed. It caused me to go into a depression. I started being wild. I was acting like I wasn’t who I am. I got a lot of reality checks. So I said, ‘Let me get back to doing what I do. Let me stop doing this stuff, I’m tripping.’ Withdrawl is the result of that decision–to return to what made me happen and to work on repairing my relationship with my wife and my family.”

READ: Chris Brown Rants About His Album Not Getting Receiving Fair Credit

Withdrawl includes features from E-40, Mozzy, Rayven Justice, Kool John, and many more. It is now available on all streaming services and digital markets.