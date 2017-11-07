Kehlani To Receive Honor At Billboard’s ‘Women In Music’ Event

Kehlani’s 2017 just became even more memorable thanks to this news. Billboard announced that the “Honey” singer will be honored at its annual “Women in Music” event on Nov. 30. The 22-year-old will join Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello as honorees.

“We look forward to celebrating the amazing talent and power of these female artists and executives who continue to inspire and impact others through their achievements and contributions to the music industry,” said Dana Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of The Hollywood Reporter – Billboard Media Group. “Each year, our Women in Music event brings together the most trailblazing women in music and this year will be no exception.”

Kehlani will take home the “Rule Breaker” award to cap off her widely-successful year. The 22-year-old is currently on tour promoting her debut album, SweetSexySavage, stopping in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 9 at the Fox Theater.

You can catch the live stream on Twitter on Nov. 30 beginning at 9 p.m. EST.