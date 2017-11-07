Kelela just released the visuals for “Blue Light” from her new project, Take Me Apart, and we can’t get enough of it. The visual boasts a light ocean color montage for the “Keep it Cool” singer’s backdrop as she seemingly basks in her own skin.

Initially, the Maryland native is seen sporting a yellow zippered top, as she then suddenly starts to undress—playing with her thick tresses.

Her hair snakes along her body and wrist, which creates a theme of its own in the video. “Watch me have sex with my hair in the Blue Light video,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this morning. In comparison to the songstress’ “LMK” video, this one feels a lot more subdued but just as sexy in its own way. Additionally, she also released a trailer for her forthcoming short film, All It Took.