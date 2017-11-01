More gems from Kendrick Lamar’s studio time with U2 were released Wednesday (Nov. 1) when the legendary band announced their new album and track with the adored rapper.

“Get Of Your Own Way” begins with Bono calling for love and understanding and ends with a powerful haiku from Lamar. “We understand better our own insignificance, blessed are the filthy rich,” Lamar says. “For you can only truly own what you give away, like your pain”

In a press release to Billboard, the band explains how their follow up to 2013’s Songs of Innocence takes a more personal route. “The lyrical approach of the album was greatly inspired by Irish poet, novelist and Trinity College, Dublin Professor Emeritus Brendan Kennelly’s advice to Bono to ‘write as if you’re dead,’ resulting in a collection of songs in the form of intimate letters to places and people close to the singer’s heart — family, friends, fans, himself,” the band says.

Bono briefly appeared on DAMN cut “XXX.”

Songs of Innocence will kickstart the band’s 2018 tour. Other genre-bending features on the album include Norwegian producer Kygo.

Pre-order #U2SongsofExperience & hear Get Out Of Your Own Way. Tour opens in US in May. Register as Verified Fan. https://t.co/2RefIMUGp0 pic.twitter.com/TyaESstqh6 — U2 (@U2) November 1, 2017

Listen below.

