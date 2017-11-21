Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Welcome Baby Boy

It’s a boy!

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart welcomed their first child together on Nov. 21. The couple gave birth to their son, Kenzo Hart.

READ: Kevin Hart Can Finally Check The NYC Marathon Off Of His List

Hart announced the happy news on Twitter early in the morning. “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” he tweeted. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

While Kenzo is Eniko and Kevin’s first child together, the Jumanji actor has two kids — son, Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12 — from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

READ: JAY-Z And Kevin Hart Show Support For Meek Mill

Just ahead of Eniko’s delivery, the Hart’s experienced a bit of a rough patch, after videos containing sexual content with Kevin and another woman leaked online. Kevin publicly apologized for his indiscretions however, and the family have seemed to start rebuilding since.

Congrats to the Harts!