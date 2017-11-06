Kevin Hart has documented his endless days of training as he prepared for the annual New York City Marathon, and now, on his first time trekking along the 26-mile course, the famed comedian completed the five-borough excursion and expressed his gratitude on Instagram.

READ: Kevin Hart Donates $50,000 To Hurricane Relief Efforts For Puerto Rico

“Check this goal off of my list damn it,” Hart captioned a video message as his medallion was on display. He also shared a few more moments with his team on the social media site.

26.2 Damn it….The New York Marathon is officially completed…Check this goal off of my list damn it. #HustleHart #MoveWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Start gun scared the shit out of me 😂😂😂😂😂 I almost went home!!!! It’s go time damn it. Click the link in my Bio!!!! #HustleHart #RunWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:14am PST

Hart utilized part strength/stamina and part motivation to help push him past the finish line. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the always-in-demand actor said, “I do consider myself to be a motivator, someone that can inspire and push people to do things they may or may not have seen themselves doing at certain points of their lives.”

When the time arrived to announce his NYC Marathon ambitions, Hart amplified another statement that can apply to any facet of your life. “Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he said.

Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you. Yes, I am running the #NYCmarathon. That’s my #moonshot. What’s yours? A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

READ: Kevin Hart Is “Creating Opportunities” For Comedians With Laugh Out Loud Network

The Philadelphia native is expecting his third child, and first with wife Eniko Parrish.