Khalid Tweets About Being Groped By A Fan

In the last few weeks, many have come out with stories pertaining to uncouth acts in the midst of sexual assault allegations plaguing the entertainment industry.

Recently, R&B singer Khalid took to Twitter to call out a female fan for grabbing his behind, stating that he felt disrespected.

“lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my a**, how f**kin old are we???” he wrote. “I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice.”

When fans asked what he did in response to the uncomfortable encounter, the 19-year-old said that he walked away.

“I ignored it bc I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone,” he continued. “sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends… It’s unacceptable.”

Read his tweets below.

lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how fuckin old are we??? — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

yeah I ignored it bc I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone https://t.co/ww6lg3Jtrg — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable https://t.co/zkqRi3j3De — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

One shitty person isn’t going to keep me away from anybody, I️ really love u guys https://t.co/8pmQBMLade — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017