Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had their problems over the last year, but now it’s clear that they’ve left all of their issues in the past. After their war of words on Twitter in 2016, the G.O.O.D Music founder and Scott Mescudi apparently reconciled and even linked up in Japan shortly afterwards.

Earlier this year, reports about/a> them working a new joint project — so it appears as though the Cleveland native and the Chi-town veteran are back on great terms, and just in time for Cudi’s tour.

Over the weekend (Nov. 4), Kid Cudi bought his ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ tour to Chicago. After Metro Boomin’s unforgettable drop and those angelic, introductory vocals kicked in, Cudi stunned the crowd by bringing out his former label mate and Internet foe to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1″ off The Life Of Pablo for the first time ever.

Fans were shocked that West missed his annual opportunity to show up at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, but were more surprised to see Cudder and ‘Ye performing alongside each other for the first time in years. Watch what happens when G.O.O.D people link up below.