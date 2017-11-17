Miami’s Kiddo Marv Delivers ‘Kingz In Denial Don’t Overcome’ Album

Among all the undiscovered talent bubbling in Miami, Kiddo Marv step up to the plate with his breakthrough album Kingz In Denial Don’t Overcome. The Haitian spitter has spent the last year impacting the game with uplifting records like “Focused Now” and club bangers like “Watch Me” featuring MMG’s Sam Sneak and Freebandz rapper Zoey Dollaz. After previewing joints on social media, Marv finally comes through his highly anticipated album Kingz In Denial Don’t Overcome.

READ: Kiddo Marv Proves He’s “Focused Now” In His New Video

The LP comes complete with 17 joints including street anthems “Rush” and “Cut Throat.” South Florida rappers Koly P and Freese Cola, Mirror Monk, and Major Nine appear on stand-out collaborations”Drip” and “What’s Ya Life Like.”

Stream Kiddo Marv’s new album Kingz In Denial Don’t Overcome below.