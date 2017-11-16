Killer Mike Says Life After Rap Will Involve The Education System
Killer Mike, one half of Run The Jewels, has a retirement plan. The Atlanta rapper is a very active participant on Twitter, and on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 16) he used it to announce “When I’m done rapping I’m gonna run for school board.”
This was in response to a fan tweeting at him, “you ever think about running for office? ATL would [be] honored to have you serve,” after Mike responded to the viral video of Drake pausing his show to tell a man in the crowd to stop groping women.
No word, however, on when his school board campaign might begin. For now, listen to Run The Jewels’ recent single “Mean Demeanor” below:
This story was originally published on Billboard.