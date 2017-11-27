Killy is experiencing a whole lot of new faces attempting to penetrate his inner-circle. Ever since his “Killamonjaro” video exploded on Youtube earlier this year, every major label has tried get the man to sign on the dotted line.

Over the weekend, OVO Sound radio debuted the artist’s latest hypnotic track “Weather Change.” These days Killy uses first class flights to change his forecast — and d*ck-riders are not allowed to tag along.

Stream “Weather Change” below.