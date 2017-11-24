Kim Kardashian Offers To Provide Legal Aid For Cyntoia Brown

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking the next steps in advocating for Cyntoia Brown, who is currently fighting a life sentence for killing a man who hired her for sex.

READ Despite Being Behind A Cell, Cyntoia Brown Is Making A Difference

The New York Daily News reports Kardashian has enlisted the help of Shawn Holley for the clemency campaigns for Brown and Alice Johnson. Holley shared with the Daily News and The Blast how’s she been in contact with Johnson’s lawyers for a few weeks. Johnson has served 21-years of her life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction.

“Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice. We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers,” Holley said Thursday (Nov. 23). “Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well,” Holley added.

Holley is known for her position at The Cochran Firm while working on defense for the OJ Simpson murder trial. She’s also represented the late Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton and Katt Williams.

READ Cyntonia Brown’s Life Sentence Sparks Outrage Over America’s Justice System