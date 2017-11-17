James “JG” Guyton, Khalid “Kay” Barnes and Larnell “Neezy” Anderson make up the progressive rap trio King James III. Armed with strong spiritual beliefs and lyrical fire power, this group of hungry wordsmiths are proving that you don’t have to rap about how many Xans you can eat in one day to be successful in hip-hop.

Teaming up with Bun B on their latest track, “Hate Up”, the trill four horsemen urge the haters to keep on hating. Listen to the VIBE premiere below.

King James III released their Mistaken EP in August.