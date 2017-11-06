Kodak Black And Lil Wayne Have A Collaboration On The Way

There are ways to avoid real beef in hip-hop. Just ask Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Earlier this year, Kodak challenged Lil Wayne to a fight for the Best Rapper Alive title. Of course, the fight never came to fruition. Now the two rappers apparently have a new song together.

During a recent show, the Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper played a snippet of the song during his performance. In the clip, Kodak bounces across the stage as Weezy’s verse begins playing over the loud speakers.

In related Kodak news, the 20-year-old rapper released his F.E.M.A. mixtape with fellow Florida MC, Plies. And back in August, the “Skrt” rapper unveiled the second installment of his Project Baby mixtape.

Kodak Black was recently indicted on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges by a grand jury in Florence County, South Carolina. The indictment stems from an incident in February of last year, after a young women accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her inside of a hotel.

Watch the clip below.