Kur Takes Us Into The Life Of “Smokers” In New Video

Philly MC, Kur raps like he’s not even close to carving out his own lane in the rap game. The kid’s flow is disrespectful, and vicious. And most importantly, we believe that he’s actually experienced the vivid dope boy tales that he raps about.

READ: Kur Flees For His Life In The “Come Back” (Video)

Unfortunately, dope boys need smokers to buy to their product. Kur’s new music visuals for his song, “Smokers,” takes listeners inside a horror-filled trap house, where Kur describes selling dimes and twenties in spots that were void of heat during the East Coast’s harsh winters.

“Promises got broken and my house was full of smokers/Mom and her friends smoking it was 10s now its 30s/Had my doses now I’m floating/Bitches joked I had an odor/New approach I’m getting notice should I smoke and keep on smoking/And I hope to keep it going I was posting till it’s gone/Wasn’t feeling out no form giving three for 25,” raps the Sharpnack St-bred.

READ: Take A Walk Through “UPTOP! UPTOP!” With Philly-Native Kur

If you haven’t already, be sure to spin Kur’s 180 mixtape, which was released back in May.

Watch the Rick Nyce-directed video above.