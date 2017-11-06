Lamar Odom’s health scare made it to the masses on Sunday morning (Nov. 5), when an unknown person captured the moment the former pro-athlete collapsed at a nightclub.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old was out at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, Calif., when he fell to the ground after a few drinks. Security and medical personnel rushed to the scene to assist the former Los Angeles Laker. Now, according to Odom’s rep, he’s “doing great” and stated that he was dehydrated following a demanding workout.

This news follows Odom’s rehab stint two years ago when he was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel. He fell into a coma given the mass intake of drugs which sent his family and friends into a spiral as they awaited his return to form.

He spent a month in rehab and his health seemed to be on the upswing. Over the late summer, Odom also published an intimate letter on his rocky relationship with drugs and said he was aware of his habits.

“You think I wasn’t feeling shame? You think I was blind to what I was doing? Nah, I wasn’t blind to it,” he said. “Shame… pain. It’s part of the whole cycle. My brain was broken. As the years went on, and I got into my 30s, my career was winding down, and things just got out of control.”