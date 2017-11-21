LaVar Ball Speaks On Son’s Arrest, Refuses To Thank Trump

Donald Trump is once again picking small battles to focus his attention on via Twitter.

45 called out passionate basketball father LaVar Ball for not thanking him after he got his son, LiAngelo, and two other members of the UCLA basketball team out of trouble after shoplifting in China, a serious offense. The eldest Ball maintained that his son’s indecency “ain’t that big of a deal,” and Trump wrote on social media that he should have left the athletes in jail.

LaVar Ball sat down with CNN’s Chris Cuomo to discuss the controversy, stating that he would have thanked Trump if he had flown his son and his teammates home on Air Force One. He also said that he also pulled some strings to help his son out, although he doesn’t name those who helped him out.

“I would have said thank you if he would have put [LiAngelo] on his plane and taken him home,” he said. “There’s a lot of room on that plane, I would have said ‘thank you kindly’ for that.”

Ball also said that there’s no definite proof that 45 was the sole reason for the boys’ release back to the mainland.

“[Trump] didn’t even know he was over there…just because people say things that’s supposed to be true…there’s a lot of other matters to go around for the President to deal with that’s political.”

“Did he help the boys get out? I don’t know,” he continued. “If I could thank somebody, I’ll probably thank [Chinese] President Xi…why are we even talking about this with all these political matters going on in the world?…If you help, you shouldn’t have to say anything. If I helped somebody, I don’t walk around saying, ‘You know I helped you now! Come on! Give me some love!'”

Watch the full, 22-minute interview below.