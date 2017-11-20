LE SINNER Plans ‘A Perfect Murder’ For His Debut EP

Hailing from Sweden, crooner LE SINNER is slowly but surely taking his music to foreign territories. Most recently, the Today Is Vintage artist appeared on the Beats 1 radio show with Ebro Darden to discuss his “Bad Habit” single and newly released debut EP A Perfect Murder.

READ: LE SINNER Shares His “Bad Habit” With The World

Throughout the project’s 6 tracks, the singer dips in and out rhythmic pockets while dishing on topics like love, lust and of course his quest to make his name synonymous with the musical greats of R&B. Lead by his breakthrough single, “Paris,” fans can stream the full project below.

READ: Rebstar And LE SINNER Bounce Through The Club On “Hello Kitty”