The Late Late Show With James Corden’s Apple Music Carpool Karaoke spinoff stars LeBron James in its latest episode, which dropped Tuesday (Oct. 31), but just because it features one of sports biggest names doesn’t mean it shies away from music.

Corden starts off the clip with a short interview, asking King James, “You get referenced in a lot of hip-hop songs, rap songs — do they have to call you up, or do you just hear it on the radio?”

“No I just hear it,” LeBron responds. “It’s always surprising — it comes on the radio or the satellite radio or whatever I’m listening to. Then I would hear my name, and it’s like, ‘Oh, let me rewind that. Let me see what actually they said.’ It’s humbling. It’s cool.”

Corden then asks if his mention in Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” — “If Jeezy’s paying LeBron, I’m paying Dwyane Wade” — was his favorite. And while the basketball star declines to pick any one line, he does speak on his relationship with the iconic rapper: “Any time Jay says my name, it’s just very humbling. He’s like my big brother, so he takes care of me.”

Inevitably, the conversation leads to James texting JAY-Z during the segment, writing, “I’m chilling with my man, J. Cords.”

When asked how JAY-Z would react to the text, LeBron replied, “He’s definitely gonna not respond.” From what we can see in the clip, he was right.

Then the scene shifts to a sing-along set to Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.” As James and Corden bob their heads to the beat, the rapper himself pops out of the backseat. The jam session between the three stars is then filled with a lot of interpretive dancing in the car seats. When the lyrics “I got my grub on” comes on, Cube gesticulates like he’s shoveling a spoon into his mouth and James puts a hand phone to his face when the line “got a call from a girl I want to dig out” comes on.

Watch the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series above.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.