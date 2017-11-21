Lee Daniels Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Tolerant Of The LGBTQ Community

Despite the constant debate about the current state of hip-hop, Empire creator Lee Daniels claims the culture has evolved significantly over the years. In fact, Daniels suggests that hip-hop has become much more tolerant of gay rappers.

TMZ caught up with Daniels at an airport, where he was asked if a gay rapper rapper would ever go platinum. “It’d be nice, wouldn’t it?”

When asked whether hip-hop is far behind in the movement of accepting a variety of sexual orientation, Daniels replied: “No, I think we’re shook. “I think America is shook finally.”

During an interview on Larry King Live, the director also discussed hip-hop acceptance and the issue with homophobia. He suggested that Empire’s character, Jamal, which is played by Jussie Smollet, has opened the discussion about gay individuals within the industry. And Jamal’s relationship with Lucious Lyon (Terrance Howard), depicts an accurate account of the challenges that go along with coming out.

While that may be so, a number of gay and queer artists, including Frank Ocean, Young MA , Syd, and more have also paved the way for change. Check out Lee Daniels comments above.