Trump Supporters Are Coming For LeVar Burton Thinking He’s LaVar Ball

Contrary to popular belief, black people don’t all look alike, and just because some share the same name, it doesn’t mean they’re the same person.

The above disclaimer especially pertains to the Trump supporters who have been berating Roots, Star Trek, and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton. They believe that he is the LaVar their president has been going in on via Twitter.

Burton, always clever and kind, has taken the taunts in stride, joking about the gaffe on social media. He has been called a “has been actor” who has “broken the rules of good manners” with his “unlawful parenting skills.” Ouch.

One of many sleights I am having to endure these days. Thanks! @Lavarbigballer… #bydhttmwfi https://t.co/uYkoDOV6yZ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 21, 2017

LaVar Burton broke the rules of good manners. He insulted our president and the president of China. He should be ashamed that his son dishonored him by stealing. — Heather Marie Fraser (@heathermfraser) November 19, 2017

@levarburton you sure don’t do much for the black cause with your unlawful ungrateful parenting skills. — Steven Epps (@Steven_L_Epps) November 20, 2017

In actuality, it is LaVar Ball who Trump has been tweeting about this week. Trump says that because of him, three UCLA basketball players (including LaVar’s son LiAngelo) were released and saved from a possible jail sentence after shoplifting in China.

The eldest Ball refused to thank Trump, and in a new interview with CNN, he said that he would thank 45 if he personally flew the boys back to America on Air Force One. On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted about Ball and called him the “poor man’s Don King.”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017