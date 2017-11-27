In October, CNN published an investigative report that detailed several “slave markets” in Libya. Adults and youth were being sold for close to $400 as day labourers, the site notes. The auctions took place in nine areas outside of Tripoli in the North African country.

As outlined in CNN’s report, the unidentified smugglers who were tasked with helping refugees travel across the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya to Europe began a reported auction of these migrants since the country’s coastguard beefed up surveillance. While in captivity, people searching for a better life outside of sub-Sahara Africa reportedly suffered abuse and starvation at the hands of their captors.

In a statement issued to the news site, the Government of National Accord said the country “is going through difficult times which affected its own citizens as well. It is, therefore, not fair to assume responsibility for the consequences of this immigration, which everyone unanimously agreed that addressing this phenomenon exceeds the national capacities.”

I’m so disturbed by this Libya news……sick to the stomach….. pic.twitter.com/Fx3ifuG43H — Rapsody (@rapsody) November 26, 2017

In Libya, refugees and migrants find they are caught up in a cycle of abuse, violence and exploitation. https://t.co/qbbyWxZsOT pic.twitter.com/6KIu37i8TL — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 24, 2017

LIBYA!!!! LIBYA!!!!! NOW!!!!! NOW!!! HUMAN BEINGS ARE BEING SOLD, BEATEN, STOLEN FROM THEIR FAMILIES INTO SLAVERY, MURDERERED @POTUS- ACT NOW!!!!! Here’s your chance. ACT NOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HdRzmNsZBX — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 26, 2017

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that an investigation into the slave auctions is ongoing.