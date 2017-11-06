Lil Kim Gets Busy In New Video For “Took Us A Break”

Brooklyn’s own Lil Kim is readying her return to hip-hop. The self-proclaimed Queen Bee creates forward mobility with brand new visuals for her new track, “Took Us A Break.”

The black and white video finds the “Crush on You” rapper spitting raw bars with her crew behind her. As the video commences, the rapper born Kimberly Jones snatches our attention with her famous squat that was used for the promotion of her freshman album, Hardcore. “Took Us A Break” is the appetizer to her official single, which will see the light of day in January. Lil Kim will also be featured on Remy Ma’s upcoming single, “Wake Me Up.“

And yes, Lil Kim’s verses are still on-point.

“I was raised in the school of hard knocks/These bitches is class clowns/ Giving y’all my old clothes/My old flows, like hand-me-downs,” raps Kim.

Watch the video above.