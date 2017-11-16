Lil Peep: Musicians React To News Of 21-Year-Old’s Death
New York-raised emo/hip-hop artist, Lil Peep, passed away at the age of 21 on Wednesday (Nov. 15). Although Peep’s name was still bubbling in the industry, his presence was felt by his fans and some of music’s finest.
The cause of his death has yet to be publicized or confirmed, though British broadsheet The Guardian suspects the rising artist – born Gustav Åhr – died of a possible overdose. Peep’s manager, Chase Ortega, broke the news, tweeting, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.”
A number of celebrities and artists from the hip-hop and pop communities showed their love and appreciation for Lil Peep on Twitter, including Sam Smith, Diplo, Juicy J, Marshmello and more.
