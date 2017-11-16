New York-raised emo/hip-hop artist, Lil Peep, passed away at the age of 21 on Wednesday (Nov. 15). Although Peep’s name was still bubbling in the industry, his presence was felt by his fans and some of music’s finest.

READ: Lil Peep, 21, Found Dead On His Tour Bus

The cause of his death has yet to be publicized or confirmed, though British broadsheet The Guardian suspects the rising artist – born Gustav Åhr – died of a possible overdose. Peep’s manager, Chase Ortega, broke the news, tweeting, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.”

READ: Kendrick Lamar Says Mumble Rap Has A Place In The Culture

A number of celebrities and artists from the hip-hop and pop communities showed their love and appreciation for Lil Peep on Twitter, including Sam Smith, Diplo, Juicy J, Marshmello and more.

See their reactions below.

💔💔I’m never gonna be ok. I’ll always love u, we became best friends and made some of the best music I have ever been apart of. I’m gonna miss u forever “Little”. Always in my heart and soul. Thank u for being my real friend.🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/E1DhI2Fqlu — Master Magician (@iLoveMakonnen5D) November 16, 2017

R.I.P. Lil Peep — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 16, 2017

ALSO ITS NOT TOO EARLY TO HAVE A CONVERSATON ABOUT DRUGS AND DEPRESSION I MESSAGED PEEP'S TEAM THIS MORNING ABOUT HOW THEY NEED TO HELP HIM AND HOURS AFTER LOOK WHAT HAPPENS. ITS NEVER TOO EARLY NEVER NEVER NEVER!!!! I AM NOT BEING INSENSITIVE. — Chef McNasty (@KREAYSHAWN) November 16, 2017

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 16, 2017

Really ain't the time to be blaming lil peep & his drug use & u can't use his death to make other people stop — SAINT CHAVO (@BodegaBAMZ) November 16, 2017

LONG LIVE LIL PEEP ⭐️ — Mel (@AsapTwelvyy) November 16, 2017

None of us are promised tomorrow. Make sure everyday counts — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Wow RIP to the homie Lil Peep 😢🙏🏽 — RICH THE KID (@richthekid) November 16, 2017

STILL LAUGHING AT THESE KIDS POPPIN PILLS FOR PAIN …. I REMEMBER BEING THAT KID. MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL AND NOT A FUCKING GAME. JUST LISTEN — LUFF¥TMOG (@SmokedOutLuger) November 16, 2017

Sippin lean & poppin pills isn’t the wave. There’s a new generation of young “rappers” that have been perpetuating this lifestyle among the younger generation. I hope they learn a valuable lesson from what happened to Lil Peep. Life’s more valuable than any temporary fix. RIP🙏🏼 — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) November 16, 2017

rest in peace lil peep. — HEFNER (@tanamongeau) November 16, 2017