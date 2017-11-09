Lil Uzi Vert To Release ‘Luv Is Rage 2′ Deluxe Cassette Edition With Four New Songs

After releasing his platinum-selling album, Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert celebrates his highly successful 2017 with an upcoming special limited-edition cassette.

The re-released album will feature four brand new songs including “Skirr Skirr,” “Loaded,” “Diamonds All On My Wrist,” and “20 Min.” The Philly rapper’s new tape will be exclusively sold at Urban Outfitters for only $12.98.

Fans of the “XO Tour Life” rapper had better move on release day because only 2,000 copies will be made available. Pre-order purchases are available here.