Lil Uzi Vert has friends in high places and isn’t afraid to put that call in when it’s game time. For his new “The Way Life Goes (Remix),” the Philly artist receives an assist from Nicki Minaj. Both stars shine as their melodic verses hug the pop-friendly beat like an excited grandmother — all warm and cuddly.

The originally version is housed on Uzi’s chart topping Luv is Rage 2 album, which was released back in back in August.

