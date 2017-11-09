Lin-Manuel Miranda is going back to his homeland of Puerto Rico, and bringing his highly acclaimed show, Hamilton: An American Musical to a stage in the island’s capital city, San Juan, NPR reports.

The show will reportedly run for three weeks in January 2019. While in Puerto Rico, Miranda will star as Alexander Hamilton, making this his first return to the show since he ended his stint on Broadway in July 2016.

According to the news site, Miranda said that he hopes the play’s new location will show the world the island will recover and make a steady comeback after enduring Hurricane Maria.

“When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria,” Miranda said in a press release, “I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

Hamilton will take center stage at the University of Puerto Rico’s campus. The show will run from Jan. 8-27. Additionally, the team will hold a lottery for $10 Hamilton seats. Miranda hopes the musical will help the country in some capacity by boosting its economy and tourism.