Little Simz gave her fans a new deluxe version of her Stillness in Wonderland album — which was released in 2016. The project includes 8 new tracks with guest features from SiR, BADBADNOTGOOD, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bibi Bourelly and Josh Arcé.

“It’s me trying to draw the line between what’s real and what’s not,” Simz said in an interview with BeatJuice about the album. “Wonderland for me is this industry, what I’m experiencing in my life, travelling and meeting different people. It’s me being exposed to a lot of people recognizing me more, how I’m dealing with that and my friends and family. It’s all just a blur, so I’m trying to figure out my way through it.”

The fierce U.K. rapper also recently appeared on the Gorillaz new song, “Garage Palace.”