Locos Por Juana Drop Ode To The Caribbean, Launch Solar Light Campaign For Puerto Rico

Locos por Juana on Monday (Nov. 6) premiered the “Pal’ Caribe” remix and music video, featuring roots reggae band Akae Beka, to help aid Caribbean hurricane victims.

In conjunction with new music, the Colombian Miami-based band partnered with Third Wave Volunteers and Studio Unite to raise awareness and funds with their CrowdRise campaign dedicated to “Giving Solar Light To Puerto Rico.”

“We spread love. Especially in tough times Locos por Juana’s mission is to spread positivity throughout the world. Now more than ever, our brothers and sisters of Puerto Rico and all affected areas need our support, love and prayers. We wanted to do our part to help, so we have partnered with several amazing people to send light to Puerto Rico,” said Locos por Juana in a statement.

Join Locos por Juana as the Caribbean is still in dire need of relief from a pair of unprecedented natural disasters. To learn more about the campaign and donate to the cause, visit here.

Spin “Pal’ Caribe” remix below: